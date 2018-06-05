Add libraries to west Fresno and watch high school graduation rates jump

Fresno has more libraries in the northern part of the city than the western part of the city. For example, the area of 93720 has 17 libraries, while the area of 93706 has only one library. Since the western part has fewer public transportation options and has only one library, it makes the matter even worse. Hence, students in northern Fresno have an advantage – they are able to access libraries because they have amore in their area. There might be a correlation between the number of libraries and the amount of high school graduates. The U.S. Census indicates that northern Fresno, with its many libraries, has a 94 percent graduation rate, which is 33 percent higher than those in west Fresno. Students in northern Fresno have an actual place where they can study and get more information. Thus, the city of Fresno has to resolve this problem so there could be a major growth in graduation rates.
Julio Lopez, Fresno
