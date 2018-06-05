Liberals, conservatives can end up the same way on the politically correct scale

As to Andrew Fiala’s column (June 3). I thought Franklin Graham would be attacked, but I thought it would be for more unpolitically correct beliefs; like being pro-life and believing that a marriage is between a man and woman.
In his column Fiala choose another route even as he was the one who ended up being rather dogmatic. When I went through school evolution was basically take it or leave it. It didn’t matter if you believed in it or not. After all what follows works the same no matter how the universe got its start.
Along the way, though, liberals and atheists decided to change the words they used. Now those who disagree with them are “against science” even though it is only one opinion they disagree with, not everything.
As to the other items he mentioned in the long-running school debate: To liberals they are just the way things should be, but there is a host of people who see things differently — which used to be a good thing but now liberals insist that their way is the natural and only way. And those who disagree need to be fought tooth and nail, even to being called names.
Louis Doggett, Clovis
