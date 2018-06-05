Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena in this 2014 photo. Bee letter writer Steve Botos sees a double standard at work with the cancellation of Barr’s sitcom but no such action taken against Samantha Bee, whose satire show remains on the air after she uttered a vulgarity to describe Ivanka Trump.
Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena in this 2014 photo. Bee letter writer Steve Botos sees a double standard at work with the cancellation of Barr’s sitcom but no such action taken against Samantha Bee, whose satire show remains on the air after she uttered a vulgarity to describe Ivanka Trump. Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena in this 2014 photo. Bee letter writer Steve Botos sees a double standard at work with the cancellation of Barr’s sitcom but no such action taken against Samantha Bee, whose satire show remains on the air after she uttered a vulgarity to describe Ivanka Trump. Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Letters to the Editor

Not all equal treatment for Roseanne, Samantha

June 05, 2018 01:33 PM

Really. Two days after the “Roseanne” outcry (deserved). Samantha Bee issues an “apology” and no disciplinary action is taken. Double standard for liberals, you bet. Also, why don’t all the people involved in the #metoo movement do something about the Bill Cosby (a convicted rapist) show reruns on TVONE Network (owned by Comcast), which lines his pockets with cash while in prison? Oh, wait. Roseanne’s reruns were cancelled immediately. Maybe she should have done something criminal and they would still be running. Talk about controlling the media. Double standards again.

Steve Botos, Fresno

  Comments  