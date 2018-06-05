Not all equal treatment for Roseanne, Samantha

Really. Two days after the “Roseanne” outcry (deserved). Samantha Bee issues an “apology” and no disciplinary action is taken. Double standard for liberals, you bet. Also, why don’t all the people involved in the #metoo movement do something about the Bill Cosby (a convicted rapist) show reruns on TVONE Network (owned by Comcast), which lines his pockets with cash while in prison? Oh, wait. Roseanne’s reruns were cancelled immediately. Maybe she should have done something criminal and they would still be running. Talk about controlling the media. Double standards again.
Steve Botos, Fresno
