Not all equal treatment for Roseanne, Samantha

Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena in this 2014 photo. Bee letter writer Steve Botos sees a double standard at work with the cancellation of Barr’s sitcom but no such action taken against Samantha Bee, whose satire show remains on the air after she uttered a vulgarity to describe Ivanka Trump. Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP