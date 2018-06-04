When it comes to climate change, GOP and Democrat members of Congress work together

It’s been on my mind: your article about terrifying encounters recorded on bodycams as police evacuated residents from last years’ wildfires in Northern California. Warmer weather is coming and with it, more huge fires. Many of our public servants and our neighbors will be in the line of danger, and we will all have to deal with the toxic air.
The massive fires are caused by a variety of factors. Experts cite issues with land management and urban development, combined with changes in weather patterns that lead to lots of dry, combustible fuel. The changes in weather patterns are caused by human activities that produce carbon. Even NASA says “there is no question that increased levels of greenhouse gases must cause the Earth to warm in response. “
One ray of hope: There are 39 Republican and 39 Democratic members of Congress working together in a Climate Solutions Caucus. Ideally these leaders will create legislation to put a fee on carbon production. This will stimulate clean technology innovation and job growth, while addressing climate change. Our region is vulnerable. Why haven’t members of Congress from the Central Valley joined the Climate Solutions Caucus?
Andrea Farber De Zubiria, Fresno
