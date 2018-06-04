Roseanne Barr’s ‘comeuppance’ arrives when she slights another social group

As pleased as I am over Roseanne Barr’s comeuppance, I can’t help feeling just a bit sorry for her. She has built a career on being vulgar, outrageous and mean-spirited. It must have been a shock to her to discover that this latest target of her vitriol was a specially protected social group. Of course, if society is ever to experience decency the change must begin somewhere. Racial discrimination is a good place to start. But I hope it doesn’t end there. Wouldn’t it be great if our society became civil and respectful to everyone.
Chad Orton, Fresno
Comments