In this April 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC’s top comedy “Roseanne” has left a wave of unemployment and uncertainty in its wake.
Letters to the Editor

Roseanne Barr’s ‘comeuppance’ arrives when she slights another social group

June 04, 2018 02:18 PM

As pleased as I am over Roseanne Barr’s comeuppance, I can’t help feeling just a bit sorry for her. She has built a career on being vulgar, outrageous and mean-spirited. It must have been a shock to her to discover that this latest target of her vitriol was a specially protected social group. Of course, if society is ever to experience decency the change must begin somewhere. Racial discrimination is a good place to start. But I hope it doesn’t end there. Wouldn’t it be great if our society became civil and respectful to everyone.

Chad Orton, Fresno

