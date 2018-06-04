Poor taste for Grizzly Fest column to have racial reference

It’s been sometime since an article has been published in The Bee that has raised my hackles more than the one titled “See, Fresno, we can have nice things. Grizzly Fest proves it”.
I have a question to the writer: Mr. Warszawski, why is it that you found necessary to write “thousand of locals and visitors came out to the northern, more affluent and (let’s be honest) whiter part of Fresno”?
Sir, I purchased my residence in 1985 located in the North East Fresno development called the Dominion. As I recall, nowhere in my purchase contract was there any requirement that my skin color was black, yellow, white, red or whatever in order to purchase my home.
So what’s your problem, Warszawski? I have neighbors of all racial and ethnic mix in my neighborhood. Unlike you, I bought tickets to the Grizzly Fest. And you know what? They took my money and never asked the color of my skin or where I lived.
Get a life Warszawski, racist guys like you are the ones that exacerbate racism in this country.
Carl Pederson, Fresno
