Fans listen to NAS perform at the Yosemite stage on the first day of Grizzly Fest 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 in Fresno.
Fans listen to NAS perform at the Yosemite stage on the first day of Grizzly Fest 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file
Fans listen to NAS perform at the Yosemite stage on the first day of Grizzly Fest 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Poor taste for Grizzly Fest column to have racial reference

June 04, 2018 12:13 PM

It’s been sometime since an article has been published in The Bee that has raised my hackles more than the one titled “See, Fresno, we can have nice things. Grizzly Fest proves it”.

I have a question to the writer: Mr. Warszawski, why is it that you found necessary to write “thousand of locals and visitors came out to the northern, more affluent and (let’s be honest) whiter part of Fresno”?

Sir, I purchased my residence in 1985 located in the North East Fresno development called the Dominion. As I recall, nowhere in my purchase contract was there any requirement that my skin color was black, yellow, white, red or whatever in order to purchase my home.

So what’s your problem, Warszawski? I have neighbors of all racial and ethnic mix in my neighborhood. Unlike you, I bought tickets to the Grizzly Fest. And you know what? They took my money and never asked the color of my skin or where I lived.

Get a life Warszawski, racist guys like you are the ones that exacerbate racism in this country.

Carl Pederson, Fresno

  Comments  