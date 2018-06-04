What do a gaggle of geese and Republicans have in common?

Recently my wife and I took our golden retrievers for a walk in Woodward Park. As we ambled by the lake the geese took a natural exception to the presence of our companions. As I stood on the shore listening to a particularly large group of our feathered friends expressing their dismay I was struck by the idea that they must be Republicans. Honk, honk, honk, honking endlessly until we passed by.
They had a lot to say and made a lot of noise. But the content of their displeasure was purely emotional and included no true facts that could be understood. I know the conservatives have some good ideas and some principles that I actually agree with. But they very rarely present what they believe in and instead project a lot of Fox News propaganda and right-wing conspiracies. And I know the Democrats have their failings and are not always logically accurate. Still, in progressive observations you can usually find a strand of accuracy and personal integrity.
So, if you find yourself disturbed by corrupt, false and misleading statements, perhaps creating a mental picture of honking geese will give you a little bit of comic relief.
Scott Thomas Crawford, Fresno
Comments