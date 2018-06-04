Era of politics of division is over, thanks to President Trump

If Mr. Jim Bettinger (letter May 30) wants to talk about a preposterous winner of a Nobel Peace Prize, we need look no farther than President Obama. He got a Nobel Prize for? Getting elected? and did absolutely nothing that anyone can remember for world peace. President Trumps never said he wanted or deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. That was brought up by the media. If Mr. Bettinger wants to talk about devisiveness – again, the last president and Democrat Party ran their last decade of campaigns on exactly that. Divide people by race, black, brown: gender – women over men, etc. Talk about division! America has had enough of it and is fighting back with a different direction that gets back to American values of God, country and family and being, or wanting to be an American, regardless of race or ethnicity. God bless America.
Steve Rodriguez, Clovis
