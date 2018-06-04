Rep. Devin Nunes gets ‘bushwack’ treatment by The Bee, writer says

Following Bee coverage of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes lately reminds me of a sniveling bully who stomps his feet and throws rocks when no one will play a game where the bully makes up the rules. Nunes will not kowtow to The Bee’s self-serving politics, and The Bee chunks stones repeatedly at Nunes with ridiculous, far-reaching “news” items about the congressman. Nunes rightfully refuses to subject himself to Bee ambush interviews. Who wouldn’t avoid a setup where you know you are not going to get an even break? Ok. I get it. The Bee does not like U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes. I think most people are weary of The Bee’s bushwhacking journalism.
Harry Cline, Fresno
Comments