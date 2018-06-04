Roseanne loses her job, but people speak ill about President Trump all the time

It is very upsetting that Roseanne lost her job and show because of what was said. It seems that whenever anyone says anything negative about Obama and his administration, action is immediately taken. What about the hurtful and hatred words that are being said about Trump and his administration? Why is the View not shut down? Why are other people not getting fired? It is like Franklin Graham said: Trump was voted in and he is now our leader, whether we like it or not. We need to respect him and his administration, just like we did for Obama. America has lost what our country was built on and if we are not careful we will soon be like Russia.
Linda Corbin, Fresno
Comments