Roseanne and Randa reveal the difference between public and private employers

Randa Jarrar and Roseanne Barr both recently exercised there First Amendment rights by posting on Twitter. In each case, the messages carried their hateful opinions on our fellow Americans and human beings. Many of you may have agreed with them, but hopefully, many of you disagreed! The First Amendment is a wonderful right we have under our Constitution. It’s good to see that in the private sector your hate speech has consequences. Roseanne has been fired and her crew and support staff are now out of a job. Shame on her. Maybe it’s time for the public sector to do the same. Roseanne has been denied her platform but Randa has kept her’s and she can now continue to spread her hurtful message to Fresno State student’s foolish enough to register for her classes. Where is the equal justice under the law now? Enough of political righteousness. Neither side should be given a pass. What say you, Andrew Fiala?
Mark Rapin, Fresno
