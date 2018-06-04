A school bully at a young age got corrected, and is the better man for it

Bullies in schools can cause damage that lasts for years. The school shootings and the links to being bullied reminds me of my bullying of a kid and how my school handled it. The principal sat me down with my parents to explained the damage I was doing, and the fact that if it happens again, I will no longer be going to that school. I was good in sports, and popular and thank God it didn’t make an ounce of difference. It was made very clear, respect for others is not an option. That life experience stays with me to this day. It’s been almost 40 years now, and my friend John has long forgiven me. Thank you principal Newmeyer of St. Anthony’s school for setting me up to be a better man.
Steve Carr, Fresno
