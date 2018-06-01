Purpose of the travel ban is to keep Americans from harm in high-risk countries

The article (April 27) “I’m Iranian and American: Why I sued Trump over his travel ban,” written by Mana Kharrazi does not accurately explain the real purpose and use of the travel ban. The examples as well as the evidence is purely based off emotion. Four out of the five countries that are banned are in high risk of terrorism; Somalia is the only country out of the five that travel agents say if you are not an experienced traveler you will run into danger; only experienced travelers would have a chance of not running into danger. Kharrazi portrays the travel ban as an attack on the Muslim faith, which is simply not true. The travel ban clearly is to protect the U.S. from possible terrorists entering this country as well as preventing our citizens from traveling to such hostile countries. The travel band does not violate the First Amendment, specifically freedom of religion, as Kharrazi claimed in her article.
Andrew Upshaw, Fresno
