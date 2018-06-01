This photo provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department shows a Tesla sedan, left, in autopilot mode that crashed into a parked police cruiser Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Laguna Beach. Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash and that the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.
This photo provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department shows a Tesla sedan, left, in autopilot mode that crashed into a parked police cruiser Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Laguna Beach. Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash and that the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries. AP/Laguna Beach police

Letters to the Editor

Self-driving cars are a waste. Spend the investment on something better, like clean water

June 01, 2018 02:26 PM

So a “self-driving” Tesla crashes into a parked police cruiser, totaling it (The Bee May 30). Tesla’s response is to warn drivers to “stay alert, keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of their vehicle at all times,” and that the system “is not designed to avoid a collision…”

So, what is the point? You might as well give a 3-year-old an ice cream cone and then tell the child not to eat it. The human brain is the most sophisticated computer ever created. Why spend billions of dollars trying, so far unsuccessfully, to replace that brain with something else? Spend those billions on worthwhile goals, like clean drinking water for the world’s population, mitigating the consequences of global climate change, things that will benefit society as a whole, not just the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent who can afford one of these imperfect luxury toys?

George Burman, Fresno

