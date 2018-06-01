Self-driving cars are a waste. Spend the investment on something better, like clean water

So a “self-driving” Tesla crashes into a parked police cruiser, totaling it (The Bee May 30). Tesla’s response is to warn drivers to “stay alert, keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of their vehicle at all times,” and that the system “is not designed to avoid a collision…”
So, what is the point? You might as well give a 3-year-old an ice cream cone and then tell the child not to eat it. The human brain is the most sophisticated computer ever created. Why spend billions of dollars trying, so far unsuccessfully, to replace that brain with something else? Spend those billions on worthwhile goals, like clean drinking water for the world’s population, mitigating the consequences of global climate change, things that will benefit society as a whole, not just the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent who can afford one of these imperfect luxury toys?
George Burman, Fresno
Comments