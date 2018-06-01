Let’s focus on environmental devastation and climate change and impact on the poor

JePahl White stands on the property where his father’s West Fresno home once stood, with the long-shut down well in background and an old vineyard. White needed two kidney transplants because the first one failed. He also had surgery for a cancerous kidney tumor. Then there was open-heart surgery. He blames the kidney, cancer and heart problems on dirty air, contaminated water and life in a poverty pocket called West Fresno. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee file