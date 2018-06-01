Hayden Sparks drinks a beer before Fresno State’s home opener against Incarnate Word last September.
Hayden Sparks drinks a beer before Fresno State’s home opener against Incarnate Word last September. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file
Hayden Sparks drinks a beer before Fresno State’s home opener against Incarnate Word last September. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Beer sales worked at Fresno State games, so how about pot at campus poetry readings?

June 01, 2018 02:06 PM

I was pleased to read that the (Fresno State) athletic department benefited financially from beer sales at their games. We all know beer and sports go nicely together. Perhaps the other departments at Fresno State should take their cues from this, but instead of serving beer, sell cannabis. It’s legal (semi) now and probably just as profitable. It may best be suited for events like poetry fests, art shows, and musical productions. More money, mellow crowds, and a dandy reputation for keeping everyone happy (and stoned) at Fresno State!

Stephen Barnett, Clovis

  Comments  