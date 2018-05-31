Trump’s ‘animals’ comment dealt with dangerous gang members

In the Sunday, May 27 Opinion section, Ruben Navarrette Jr. reported that a “Rash of hateful incidents leaves Latinos feeling unwelcome.” One of the incidents Mr. Navarrette reported was about President Trump bragging about his record of deportation and making it sound like he was talking about all immigrants. The statement he is referring to was a specific response Trump made to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims about dealing with the required release of MS-13 gang members under California’s sanctuary state law.
The president stated that they (MS-13 gang members) were being deported, that they were bad people, and that they were “animals.”.Many media outlets making similar statements have called back their remarks. They have acknowledged that, indeed, the president was talking about MS-13 gang members when he made that statement; including calling them “animals.” I think Mr. Navarrette needs to retract his statement with regard to this one incident where he accuses the president of making a specific statement about all immigrants. As to the other incidents, I have no knowledge. But this stated incident about the President is totally untrue. Mr. Navarrette may want to talk with Sheriff Mims.
Theresa Speake, Visalia
