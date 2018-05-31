Liberals don’t respect conservatives – their words and actions give them away

Eight years of listening to Obama tell me I’m a semi-literate Neanderthal because I’m skeptical of his world view; observing the snarky campaigning of his equally arrogant and self-absorbed heir to the throne, Hillary Clinton; witnessing the character assassination of Devin Nunes (“Trump’s sock puppet”) by The Bee’s Editorial Board; reading the ad hominem attacks on conservatives by liberal Bee letter writers. All of this has convinced me liberals don’t respect conservatives. The Left’s default mode of argument is name-calling. Conservatives are “racists, misogynists, fascists, homophobes”– even all of the above.
Paul Waldman’s attempt to deny this bent is ludicrous. He tries to paper over Obama’s comment about working-class conservatives “clinging to their guns and Bibles,” but Obama meant what he said: Working-class conservatives are too ignorant to understand his philosophy. Waldman’s exhorting the left to continue the food fight that has dismayed centrists of both parties because conservatives are incorrigibly incapable of engaging in rational discourse is itself an insult. He opines that no president spent more time reaching out to the other side than Obama, but then observes that his presidency was successful because he “relentlessly hammered the GOP.” Clearly logic and intellectual honesty are not Waldman’s strong suit.
Michael Freeman, Sanger
