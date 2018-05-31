The real danger is Franklin Graham and his speeches

Lots of letter writers seek to blame “liberals” for all manner of ills in our society when in truth the real danger comes from the religious right and its partners in crime in the GOP. The speech in Fresno by Franklin Graham would be laughable if it were not so dangerous. Graham and his knucklehead followers believe some of the most ignorant myths (ranging from dismissing evolution to the age of the Earth) while seeking to replace science with myth. Who is this bozo anyway to presume to come here and blabber his nonsense ... or was it simply to collect money.
William Eisentrager, Fowler
