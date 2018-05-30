Elections matter because democracy is not a spectator sport

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy issues.
Our local unit, as part of the Tulare County Candidate Forum Coalition, co-sponsored two candidate forums this spring: in Porterville for the contests of Assembly District 26 and county supervisor for District 5; and in Orosi for the contests of state Senate District 14 and county supervisor for District 4. We thank Vanessa Ramirez of Telemundo, who was both moderator and Spanish-English translator for these events.
The third forum we co-sponsored was in Visalia for Assembly District 26 and Congressional District 22. The facilities crew at the Tulare County Office of Education did an admirable job of accommodating the crowd. We thank the candidates who participated in all three forums, and our co-sponsors for their crucial contributions.
Election Day is rapidly approaching! We hope that everyone will vote in this election, and that all candidates who win in this primary election will participate in upcoming candidate forums.
Elections matter. Democracy is not a spectator sport!
Dale Simmons, President. League of Women Voters of Tulare County
