GOP members secretly admit climate change is real

Jim Bridenstine, the former Oklahoma congressman turned NASA administrator, has long been a climate change denier, and it appears that he was picked to run NASA in large part because of this. It was surprising then that during a “town hall” style talk to NASA employees he flatly admitted that greenhouse gases cause climate change and that humans are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions. This isn’t surprising, as he likely has known the truth all along, but decided to act otherwise while in Congress for the purpose of appealing to donors who prefer to hide the truth. It has long been reported that Republican members of Congress will openly admit to the realities of climate change when out of sight of the press. It is time for politicians to admit that there are workable bipartisan solutions, such as carbon pricing, that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The public needs to hold reality-denying politicians accountable so that they begin to act in a responsible manner, otherwise we will all be the poorer for it.
Matt Armstrong, Fresno
Comments