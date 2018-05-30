Trump calls MS-13 gang members ‘animals.’ Fresno dog lover is offended

I am outraged at President Trump’s comments comparing MS-13 gang members to “animals.” My little dog would never traffic in drugs or human beings, nor would he murder, rape, mutilate, torture or decapitate anyone.
Sidney began his life inauspiciously as an unlicensed, unvaccinated and unneutered dog living on the streets with his homeless pet parent, only to be eventually abandoned at a Starbucks. Luckily, a couple of suckers for a cute face noticed his plight, made some inquiries and came to the rescue.
Despite his initial bad behavior, with the help of a dog trainer and a lot of hot dogs, he overcame his background and is now a good-will ambassador for the animal kingdom. Instead of spreading terror, he now spreads joy throughout the neighborhood.
So please, Mr President, make a different comparison.
Ruby Suhre, Fresno
