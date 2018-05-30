Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump? That would be preposterous

Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize! You can’t be serious! He has done nothing to promote peace in the United States, much less in the world. He has alienated some of our most reliable allies with his isolationist statements and edicts. He has deliberately promoted divisiveness within our country with his racially motivated politics and hate-speech rhetoric. He seems to thoroughly enjoy the havoc he has created. Trump does not deserve to be anywhere near this prestigious award.
Jim Bettinger, Hanford
