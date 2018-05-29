Time is right for an immigrant from hard-working family to go to Congress

Just read a refreshing article about Elizabeth Heng’s background and running for District 16. She’s just what our area needs for relevant representation. The left classifies her as a desperate choice for a GOP candidate. A leftist view of that statement is demeaning to her background. About time an immigrant raised properly by a hard-working family represents our area. That’s better than a career partisan politician that will live off taxpayer money for the rest of their lives and deceive voters on being bipartisan. Our farmers deserve better. Elizabeth deserves a chance to represent out area.
Roderick Mar, Fresno
Comments