Siv Khoeu, left, revels in the congressional run by her daughter, Elizabeth Heng, center, with her husband, and Heng’s father Hua Heng, as they walk the aisle of the family’s Rasmey Market. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Time is right for an immigrant from hard-working family to go to Congress

May 29, 2018 05:46 PM

Just read a refreshing article about Elizabeth Heng’s background and running for District 16. She’s just what our area needs for relevant representation. The left classifies her as a desperate choice for a GOP candidate. A leftist view of that statement is demeaning to her background. About time an immigrant raised properly by a hard-working family represents our area. That’s better than a career partisan politician that will live off taxpayer money for the rest of their lives and deceive voters on being bipartisan. Our farmers deserve better. Elizabeth deserves a chance to represent out area.

Roderick Mar, Fresno

