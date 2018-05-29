Parks improve our quality of life, but need our support

The local shortfall in our investment in parks, and our spending on the operational and maintenance costs of our parks, is now getting overdue attention. Proposition 68 – Parks, Environment and Water Bond– will be on our June 5th ballot, and Assembly Bill 3218 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, will significantly expand the money needed for state parks operation and maintenance.
The Kings River Conservancy supports these initiatives and urges local and state leadership not to overlook the Kings River going forward. Our river is a great resource for recreation and education for our local, diverse population. The Kings River Conservancy protects the river and its plants and wildlife, as well as the rights of local property owners, including you, the public, on county parks. We especially need help funding the management of eight county parks along the Kings River.
Deborah Lapp, President, The Kings River Conservancy, Reedley
