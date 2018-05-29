Fresno pastor stands in support of Poor People’s Campaign and voting rights

On June 5th, one of the most important elections in our state’s history will occur. For me, this is an important moment to highlight the need for the voices of all Fresnans to be heard.
Systemic racism in Fresno is unfortunately alive and well, and the Trump administration’s actions to prevent “voter fraud” make it too easy for the privileged and powerful to interfere with the voting rights of minority groups, keeping them away from the polls.
This systemic racism should not be tolerated. It is deeply immoral for any democracy where the right to vote is fundamental and should not be for only a privileged few.
It is fitting that a conversation on voting rights should take place in the context of the Poor People’s Campaign – a revival of a movement begun by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and supported by faith leaders across the nation, including Tim Kutzmark, minister at Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno (my own faith community).
In the spirit of the Poor People’s Campaign, I urge our faith communities and neighbors of conscience to disavow any efforts to exclude those who wish to vote, and to encourage all to participate in the election.
Alec Kimmel, Clovis
