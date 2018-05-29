Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre in San Jose.
Letters to the Editor

Gavin Newsome has the best experience to lead California

May 29, 2018 12:19 PM

Gavin Newsome is exactly what we need. He has been working with Jerry Brown and knows the workings of our state. We need someone to fight for California’s rights and prosperity before the federal government sneaks up on us and starts to chip away at our progress. You can count his resolutions that have not passed but you have to also count the ones that have, and you have to judge each resolution on its merits. If you want to keep our prosperity as a state, vote for Newsome.

Dimitri De La Cruz, Fresno

