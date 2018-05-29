Rico Franco gets this voter’s backing for Congress

I’ve been involved with the CD (congressional district) 22 race from the very beginning. I’ve spoken with every Dem candidate about the issues, engaging in supportive and productive dialogue. I hope that regardless of the outcome, we have a conditioned and prepared person to face (Devin) Nunes for the final bout. I’ve looked at sites, listened to speeches, and looked inside myself to find who will truly help the Valley I was born and raised in. The Valley needs more than just someone who isn’t Nunes; we need someone with a plan who can support and help people that have been historically ignored by our leadership.
With these thoughts in mind I feel confident in endorsing and supporting Rico Franco as the candidate for CD22. Franco has time and time again stood for local issues, engaged in local dialogue, and met with local activists and community members. He is the only candidate with a comprehensive LGBTQ and union/labor platform. He journeyed to Mexico to meet with deported veterans. I admire all the candidates and am glad to see their growth in this political arena, but I believe Rico is the most qualified to serve the people of CD22 as our congressional representative.
Sal Cazarez, Visalia
