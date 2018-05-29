Fresno judges urge voters to choose Robert Mangano for Superior Court

In uncertain times, it is imperative that we have qualified judges serving our community. Experience, independence and integrity are the cornerstones of a good judge. In the race for Fresno Superior Court Seat 8, Robert Mangano fills the bill. He is the only candidate with jury trial experience, the only candidate who has tried and convicted murders and molesters, and the only candidate to have earned the overwhelming support of our law enforcement community. As experienced trial judges, we too endorse and strongly urge you to join with us and over 20 other Superior Court Judges – vote for Robert Mangano as our next Superior Court Judge on June 5.
Hon. Jeffrey Hamilton, Jr.
Hon. W. Kent Hamlin
Hon. Lisa Gamoian
Hon. D. Tyler Tharpe
Hon. Houry Sanderson
Hon. Carlos Cabrera (Ret.)
