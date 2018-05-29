Robert Mangano is running for an open seat on Fresno Superior Court.
Letters to the Editor

Fresno judges urge voters to choose Robert Mangano for Superior Court

May 29, 2018 11:40 AM

In uncertain times, it is imperative that we have qualified judges serving our community. Experience, independence and integrity are the cornerstones of a good judge. In the race for Fresno Superior Court Seat 8, Robert Mangano fills the bill. He is the only candidate with jury trial experience, the only candidate who has tried and convicted murders and molesters, and the only candidate to have earned the overwhelming support of our law enforcement community. As experienced trial judges, we too endorse and strongly urge you to join with us and over 20 other Superior Court Judges – vote for Robert Mangano as our next Superior Court Judge on June 5.

Hon. Jeffrey Hamilton, Jr.

Hon. W. Kent Hamlin

Hon. Lisa Gamoian

Hon. D. Tyler Tharpe

Hon. Houry Sanderson

Hon. Carlos Cabrera (Ret.)

