President Donald Trump comes under criticism by letter writer David Remus for decisions that will lead to higher gas prices.

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s moves on North Korea, Iran will lead to higher gas prices

May 25, 2018 07:17 PM

Trump’s dropping the Iran deal, which will result in reinstating sanctions, and promoting sanctions against Venezuela, will soon drive gas prices to $4 or higher. His oil buddies will make a fortune as crude goes to over $100 a barrel. The energy sector is already increasing in value, enriching stockholders while businesses, workers, and people just taking care of their lives will pay top dollar for energy. And as The Bee recently noted, Wall Street is eagerly looking forward to using their new found tax savings to enrich stockholders, not create jobs. I expect lots of letters proclaiming this as a big win for America.

David Remus, Clovis

