California’s top politicians have aided, abetted in criminal activity

These are the facts:
Aiding and abetting is a criminal offense.
Gov. Jerry Brown, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and San Franciso Mayor Mark Farrell are engaged in this criminal activity.
A Democratic president said “allowing illegal immigrants in the USA is an abuse of our laws.” Another Democratic president said “we are a nation of immigrants, however we are also a nation of laws.”
It is sad that American citizens living in California have to live under the criminal activities of these and some other politicians in California.
Margaret Mims has it right.
Bob Braly, Fresno
