His vote goes to the experience of Bobby Bliatout

Do Democrats really want change? Did they learn anything from 2016? By the looks of the Congressional District 22 race, they did not. Democrats are endorsing a candidate whose values go against their own platform – someone who supports the death penalty. His excuse is, he’s a lawyer and he is obligated to follow the law. I call cop out. Lawyers are entitled to have an opinion and supporting the death penalty is his. Change won’t happen if they keep backing the same cookie-cut candidates. Doesn’t Congress have enough lawyers? What will another lawyer bring to the table that hasn’t already been brought? Not change? Maybe start with endorsing someone with actual experience in making change happen. Not experience putting people in prison. Endorse someone who is running based on experience, ideas and not just bashing (Devin) Nunes. Bobby Bliatout has 15 years of health care experience, managing million-dollar budgets, and nine years’ experience building U.C. Merced’s IT classroom support network from the ground up. He has plans, health care for all, a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, taking care of our veterans, clean drinking water, and jobs. He brings experience to the table, and he won’t need on the job training.
Tony Bracamonte, Fresno
