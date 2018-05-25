Marking the 100th founding of the Liberty Cemetery in Fresno

This Wednesday will be the 100th anniversary of the founding of Liberty Cemetery for the burial of Fresno-area veterans, and the 150th anniversary of the first official Memorial Day by order of Major General John A. Logan of Illinois.
As such, a commemoration will be held at 6 pm at Liberty Cemetery on West Belmont, a few hundred yards west of Highway 99.
To mark the occasion, a three-ton granite marker erected by E. Clampus Vitus, James Savage Chapter 1852, will be unveiled and dedicated to the memory of all men and women who have served in our nation’s military.
The public is invited to attend, listen to speeches that in some cases are verbatim those delivered in 1918, and to sing patriotic songs. People should bring their own chairs and a bottle of water for the hour or so that the ceremony takes. The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Rebekah Castañon, Edison High School class of 2013, and recitations will be delivered by members of Fresno-area high school students who are cadets.
This commemoration augments and does not replace the Memorial Day activities that will be held on Monday at Liberty Cemetery.
David Paul Davenport, Fresno
Comments