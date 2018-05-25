Bee story on Rep. Devin Nunes called ‘yellow journalism’

In reading your front page hit piece on Devin Nunez on May 24, the old term “yellow journalism” came to mind. Being curious, I Googled it. The following definition popped up: “journalism that is based upon sensationalism and crude exaggeration.” BINGO. Thank God my subscription to The Bee ends this month. So, after 45-plus years, I have decided to exercise my disgust by letting my wallet do the talking and cancel my subscription. I’m not leaving The Bee, The Bee left me. Oh, and don’t call me, I’ll call you. Sad.
W.A. Combs, Fresno
