Texas school shooting reflects the self-centeredness plaguing America today

Another school shooting, this time in Santa Fe, Texas, 10 dead at this writing. The killer is a 17-year-old boy. Are we getting used to it by now?
A group of student leaders have sprung up and presented a united front with impassioned pleas to stop the proliferation of automatic weapons and availability of guns for misuse. They have the eager ear of some politicians and anti-gun advocates. They are to be congratulated for their passion, their impressive presence and incredible emotion. But the energy they display is misdirected. They are looking for outside help for their safety. It isn’t some crazed NRA member shooting them, it is one of their own, usually – their peers. Who are these young killers? Are they so full off self-importance and arrogance that they kill for an insult, a reprimand, a lost girl friend? How did they become so self-absorbed? Are selfies a manifestation of this new “Me” generation?
To borrow and redirect a line from the Pogo comic strip: We have found the enemy, and it is us.
Ted Messerlian, Fresno
