Roger Wilson has the experience to be a strong judge

It’s profoundly clear, by the sheer number of signs and ads popping up everywhere, there are many candidates that want to be judge and are asking for your vote. But while so many want to be judge, my 30 years in law enforcement have made it clear, there are so few that really ought to be. Roger Wilson is a candidate for Superior Court Judge, Seat 4, and is absolutely among those that ought to be a judge. I know Roger to be a person of impeccable character, courage and integrity who can be counted on to uphold the law and administer justice in a fair and impartial manner every time. But what sets him apart in this race is experience. Like his opponent, Roger has vast criminal law experience as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office. But the bench requires a multidisciplinary understanding of the law, and experience is the only way to get that. Roger Wilson is the only candidate who has represented all sides of cases in criminal, probate and family law, administrative and civil court. Roger Wilson is the most qualified and best choice in this race.
William Leist, Assistant Chief, CHP Retired
