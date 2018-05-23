A sign on a bridge leading to the U.S. Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrew Fiala’s recent column reflected a manipulation of the new Jerusalem embassy dedication prayer, writes Stewart Hough of Madera.
A sign on a bridge leading to the U.S. Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrew Fiala’s recent column reflected a manipulation of the new Jerusalem embassy dedication prayer, writes Stewart Hough of Madera. Ariel Schalit AP
Letters to the Editor

Secularism is the rising belief system in America

May 23, 2018 05:16 PM

Andrew Fiala, (May 20), confirms he is a secular evangelist in his manipulation of the new Jerusalem embassy dedication prayer. Distorting events, revising history and imbuing secularism with essential salvation qualities while ignoring its failings and abominations is the modus.

The Constitution was written to restrict “secular government,” not establish secular control. Secularism denies that Judeo-Christianity has been the philosophy that established the laws, morals and culture. Secularism is the rising belief system, saturating the culture while impugning those who know better, promoting subjective truth, deceiving the youth, rewriting history. Secularism usurps Judeo-Christian morals and ethics, but will never acknowledge their source in the God who has called us to acknowledge him.

Stewart Hough, Madera

