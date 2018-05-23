Sheriff Mims is not a federal official, and cannot make immigration arrests

I am replying to Michael D. Evans letter (May 22). He calls Sheriff Mims a racist for opposing California’s sanctuary laws and for not arresting farmers and homeowners who pay illegal aliens to pick crops or care for lawns.
In 1875 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that immigration issues were the responsibility of the federal government. Sheriff Mims is not an immigration official and has no authority to make immigration-related arrests. Mr. Evans doesn’t really want her to make these arrests, he is looking for a reason to call her a racist.
The problem with the sanctuary state law is it does very little to help illegal aliens who obey the law; but protects those who commit crimes. It requires ICE to issue a warrant of arrest rather than a detainer. A detainer is issued when ICE believes an inmate is an alien. A warrant of arrest requires ICE to obtain the alien’s immigration file and have proof of illegal status. This is time consuming and can take many weeks to obtain evidence and issue the warrant. A detainer only asks that ICE be notified before the inmate is released from jail, but the sanctuary law forbids this notification.
Don Riding, Fresno
