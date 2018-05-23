Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ comment doesn’t rise to Trump’s insults

Regarding Nancy Kilgore’s (May 17) open letter to President Trump, I am fascinated by the reference to herself and others as “deplorables.” Since Hillary made those comments in 2016, I’ve been interested in the reaction to them. The entire speech is still available on Politifact.
Hillary began those comments by admitting to being “grossly generalistic,” a level of self-awareness that I don’t think the president has ever come close to. However, she proceeds to group half of Trump’s supporters as “deplorables”: racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, or Islamaphobic. The other half, she says, are people just concerned about their futures, who feel let down by the government and the economy, who identify with his message of change.
Regardless of what percentage she should have used (half of the Trump supporters I talk to are Islamaphobic alone), his supporters have hung onto this perceived insult and have decided to self-identify with it, even though it would be easy to align with the second group. Anyone who wants to stand with the first group, that’s their choice. Even though her speech was politically incorrect, it hardly rises to the level of insult that the president exhibits on a regular basis.
Don Smith, Fresno
Comments