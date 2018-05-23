Praise for Fresno parks workers who fixed a dangerous situation

Today I had the privilege of speaking with one of our local “public servants” regarding an extremely dangerous situation which I observed firsthand at a local park and which also could have fatal consequences for everyone using that park and possibly all other Fresno city parks. And, guess what? Within four hours this hazardous condition had been verified by staff, evaluated, and a plan formulated to begin remediation within 72 hours at this park and all other affected parks! Now, that’s what I call super service from the city of Fresno! A hearty thanks goes out to Tony Hernandez, city PARCS manager, from myself and all other city park users who will no longer be exposed to this peril. Thanks again Tony!
Bill Dunn, Fresno
