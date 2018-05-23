This summer, let’s invest in fun growth activities for our children

With the end of the school year upon us, parents plan trips, others support their kids who take advantage of summer enrichment’s activities, while other parents struggle to support their kid’s need to grow.
However, for the parent of a child who is medically fragile, or a child with a disability, the options go from few to none. It is not a question of how our community should do more for those children, but that it should do more for all children. We can not succeed in building a community if we mentally segregate a fraction of our young because the effort required is too great or too expensive. The summer holds opportunity for all of our kids to learn and grow.
If we as a community do not believe that, then perhaps the community is not as family friendly as it purports to be. But if we as a community do believe, then we must remember that in order for a community to thrive, it must invest in its most precious asset, its children, and that means we must create more avenues for growth for them.
Joe Barron, Fresno
Comments