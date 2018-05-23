For his vote, anyone but Gavin Newsom for governor

In my 40 years of voting, I rarely vote against a candidate. But I’ll make an exception for Mr. Newsom. The last few years his fanatical attempts at passing gun legislation, frequently rebuffed, seem to only fuel his desire to dictate his beliefs onto the public. Never mind his bills have been repeatedly voted down, and even been overturned by the courts. This singular mindset does not reflect representation of the majority, but rather a snugness that he knows best. The man acts like all of California has the resources of his hometown, San Francisco, when it comes to law enforcement. Sadly, persons living in rural areas cannot reasonably expect a five-minute-response time to a 911 call. A personal firearm, with adequate firepower, is maybe a much needed last resort. Doubtful Mr. Newsom’s protective detail carries 10-round magazines. My family and I happen to think our lives are every bit as important as his. The bills he has managed to cram through the Legislature do little but turn ordinary citizens into criminals. I’ll vote anyone BUT Newsom.
D.P. Miles, Clovis
