Campaign tactic turns this voter off to Fresno council candidate

The Fresno City Council District 3 campaign has come to a new low, having been recently been inundated with emails and robocalls from the Miguel Arias campaign featuring City Council President Esmeralda Soria extolling the virtues of this candidate. While Soria is entitled to endorse and support whomever she wants, the Arias campaign is conveying a sense of entitlement to the seat based on the use of Soria using her title as part of her endorsement. This seems to be another example of the lack of boundaries between governmental bodies in and around the city of Fresno. One thing is for sure, there is one vote that Miguel Arias won’t be getting based on this campaign tactic. I will be voting for Kimberly Tapscott Munson for the Fresno City Council District 3 seat.
Charles L. Krugman, Fresno
