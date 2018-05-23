As latest death tragically shows, San Joaquin River can channel sudden releases from dams

The latest drowning in the gorge above Millerton Lake was a tragedy, but the danger of the area has not been well reported. The entire upper San Joaquin River is a hydroelectric generation water outlet. Some warnings exist, but much of the river doesn't tell of the dangers of water discharges at any time and at any level. Please be aware that this river can and will rise at anytime, and let your readers know of the dangerous nature of this entire river gorge. My sympathy goes out to the family and friends of the latest victim.
Robert Spurlock, Visalia
