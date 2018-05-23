As latest death tragically shows, San Joaquin River can channel sudden releases from dams

SHARE COPY LINK A sheriff's search and rescue team Friday recovered a body from the San Joaquin River believed to be that of Jared Gardner, 18, who was missing since Saturday, when he was swept away by currents in the river gorge. Jim Guy

A sheriff's search and rescue team Friday recovered a body from the San Joaquin River believed to be that of Jared Gardner, 18, who was missing since Saturday, when he was swept away by currents in the river gorge. Jim Guy