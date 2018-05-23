Feds – and Margaret Mims – need to back off states that want to be sanctuaries

So Margaret Mims thinks that California’s sanctuary city laws are “a disgrace.” I think it is a disgrace that she makes such a statement just two days after the U.S Supreme Court handed down its decision in “Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association” invalidating federal attempts to turn state legislatures into puppets of the federal government. To quote Justice Samuel Alito (hardly a liberal firebrand), writing for the majority, “A more direct affront to state sovereignty is not easy to imagine.”
Attempts by the federal government to commandeer rights reserved by the Constitution to the states and then to people are blatant violations of the Tenth Amendment — be they related to sports betting, immigration enforcement, or (in all likelihood) superior air pollution controls. I should certainly hope that Ms. Mims took paid time off from the job we are paying her to do, and paid her own way to and from Washington for this political stunt; I also hope that in future she will read the newspapers. If she wants to work for ICE, by all means let her resign from her current (very well paid) job and put in her application.
Alan D. Barbour, Fresno
