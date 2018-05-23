Mims’ view on sanctuary state law curious

Last week, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims was in Washington, D.C., meeting with President Donald Trump to oppose California’s sanctuary state law.
Sheriff Mims’ opposition to the sanctuary state law is rather curious and somewhat duplicitous. In fact, she already has her own ongoing sanctuary county policy.
How many farmers has Sheriff Mims arrested for employing undocumented workers?
How many well-to-do homeowners has Sheriff Mims arrested for employing undocumented help?
These known lawbreakers walk about freely and openly within our county with zero fear of being arrested or detained for their crimes.
So why would Sheriff Mims adhere to her sanctuary county policy, which is not in fact law, while opposing California’s sanctuary state policy, which is the law?
“The answer is unfortunate, but obvious,” notes Michael D. Evans, chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party. “Mims’ peculiar county sanctuary policy protects primarily wealthy white people, whereas the state sanctuary policy protects primarily lower-income people of color. Her approach is classist and racist.”
We call on Sheriff Mims to respect California’s sanctuary state law and to focus on ensuring adequate law enforcement protection for everyone in our community.
Michael D. Evans, Chair, Fresno County Democratic Party
