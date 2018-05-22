To really improve schools, create campus health centers and add mental health support

While I’ve always had respect for Larry Powell’s perspective on education issues, his editorial “It’s time to bring school model into the digital age” in The Bee (May 22) reflects the ongoing avoidance of The Elephant in the Room in Fresno County.
Powell makes the profoundly tragic observation that “Too few students are ready to thrive” when they enter school. Since Aristotle’s time we’ve understood what basic human needs must be met for a human being to “thrive.” Every educator in Fresno, past or present, understands that far too many of our youngest students are not “thriving.” They live in a generational cycle of poverty, abuse, neglect, and traumatic events. Whatever learning they are able to accomplish in school is hampered by a lack of readiness in the most basic sense.
By all means, stay focused on improving technology and the access to it in our schools. But if the first goal is student achievement for all children – as we claim it to be – let’s stop ignoring the fact that our elementary schools need fulltime mental health support, and that most of these schools would also benefit from on site health centers for entire families.
Michele Reynolds, Fresno
