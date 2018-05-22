Sheriff Mims is not anti-immigrantion; she is pro-law

Immigrant activists seem to have a problem with the difference between immigrants and illegal immigrants. Often they refer to their immigrant families who immigrated here decades ago, as did mine. Did they climb walls and swim the river to come here or did they come here in a legal manner?
Referring to Sheriff (Margaret) Mims as a person of power who is able to get away with injustices is so wrong. Activists would rather she turn her back on law breakers, which would be an injustice to the community. She is not anti-immigration. She is anti-criminals who have no right to be here and are released into our law-abiding communities. When she spoke to President Trump, she defended the rights of the communities she serves to live in a safe society.
Michael Evans accused Sheriff Mims of a failure to go after white people, such as farmers and homeowners who hire illegal immigrants. While that may be true, she is focused on law enforcement of those in her custody. Sheriff Mims respects the law and does what must be done to protect everyone in our community. Activists are blinded by their cause and seem to fail to understand the laws of this country. They need to work to enable law-abiding immigration.
Grace Davila, Clovis
