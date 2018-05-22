In the wake of school shootings, Congress only offers solemn prayers

Let’s just come out and say what the majority of Congress is really thinking about mass shootings in our schools: There are tens of thousands of schools in this country and there have only been a handful of campus tragedies.
Which mass shooting was it when a congressional leader stood up and said he thought there were some ideas that could be acted on legislatively. That was over a year ago and Congress hasn’t even had the guts to ban bumpstocks. They’ve done nothing except blaspheme all religions by standing before a microphone to offer their “solemn prayers.”
Ronald Bohigian, Fresno
