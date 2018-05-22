Students attend a prayer service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla., a day after a mass shooting occurred at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.
Letters to the Editor

In the wake of school shootings, Congress only offers solemn prayers

May 22, 2018 11:14 AM

Let’s just come out and say what the majority of Congress is really thinking about mass shootings in our schools: There are tens of thousands of schools in this country and there have only been a handful of campus tragedies.

Which mass shooting was it when a congressional leader stood up and said he thought there were some ideas that could be acted on legislatively. That was over a year ago and Congress hasn’t even had the guts to ban bumpstocks. They’ve done nothing except blaspheme all religions by standing before a microphone to offer their “solemn prayers.”

Ronald Bohigian, Fresno

