Jody Hudson holds a photo of her daughter Alex and son Garrett at her home in Fresno on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Hudson is on a campaign to educate people about Lyme disease. Her daughter, Alex, a college student, died of Lyme disease that was misdiagnosed. Ticks that carry Lyme disease are in abundance this year in California. People going to the Central Coast are already complaining about how many ticks they've encountered. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file
Letters to the Editor

A brave woman helped a grieving family in its time of need

May 22, 2018 11:05 AM

On May 16 your paper printed a wonderful article about Jody Hudson and Alex (RIP). Jody is a very wonderful person. Something that was not mentioned I the article was that while Alex was fighting for and eventually lost her life, Jody was working for and assisting others. My daughter Connie Copple and our family suffered a very difficult loss of my grandson James Mercer in a terrible auto accident.

We went to Catholic Charities and were fortunate enough to meet with Jody Hudson. In spite of her own sorrow, she dealt with our sorrow magnificently. God Bless her and CC.

Cyril P. Athans, Fresno

