A brave woman helped a grieving family in its time of need

Jody Hudson holds a photo of her daughter Alex and son Garrett at her home in Fresno on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Hudson is on a campaign to educate people about Lyme disease. Her daughter, Alex, a college student, died of Lyme disease that was misdiagnosed. Ticks that carry Lyme disease are in abundance this year in California. People going to the Central Coast are already complaining about how many ticks they've encountered. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file