A brave woman helped a grieving family in its time of need

On May 16 your paper printed a wonderful article about Jody Hudson and Alex (RIP). Jody is a very wonderful person. Something that was not mentioned I the article was that while Alex was fighting for and eventually lost her life, Jody was working for and assisting others. My daughter Connie Copple and our family suffered a very difficult loss of my grandson James Mercer in a terrible auto accident.
We went to Catholic Charities and were fortunate enough to meet with Jody Hudson. In spite of her own sorrow, she dealt with our sorrow magnificently. God Bless her and CC.
Cyril P. Athans, Fresno
